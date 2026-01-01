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<p>Looking for a stylish, practical, and feature-packed SUV thats perfect for your Canadian adventures? Eckert Auto Sales, is thrilled to present this fantastic 2020 Honda CR-V Sport, a vehicle that truly blends everyday comfort with a touch of luxury. Finished in a sleek gray exterior and boasting a sophisticated black leather interior, this CR-V is ready to impress. Whether youre navigating city streets or heading out for a weekend getaway, its reliable 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine, paired with an all-wheel-drive system, provides confident handling and efficient performance.</p><p>This CR-V Sport is more than just a dependable ride; its designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 99,300 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained SUV offers plenty of life left for countless more journeys. The versatile SUV/Crossover body style ensures ample cargo space for groceries, sports equipment, or luggage, while the comfortable interior makes every drive a pleasure. Come down to Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie and discover why this 2020 Honda CR-V Sport is the ideal choice for those seeking quality, comfort, and capability.</p><p>At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this CR-V is a prime example of that commitment.</p><p>Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:</p><p>Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing<br>Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.<br>Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.<br>Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.<br>No Extra Charges: We never have any administration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!<br>4.8 rating on Google!!</p><p>For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2020 Honda CR-V

99,300 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport WITH LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Watch This Vehicle
14373346

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport WITH LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
99,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H43LH233593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish, practical, and feature-packed SUV that's perfect for your Canadian adventures? Eckert Auto Sales, is thrilled to present this fantastic 2020 Honda CR-V Sport, a vehicle that truly blends everyday comfort with a touch of luxury. Finished in a sleek gray exterior and boasting a sophisticated black leather interior, this CR-V is ready to impress. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out for a weekend getaway, its reliable 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine, paired with an all-wheel-drive system, provides confident handling and efficient performance.

This CR-V Sport is more than just a dependable ride; it's designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 99,300 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained SUV offers plenty of life left for countless more journeys. The versatile SUV/Crossover body style ensures ample cargo space for groceries, sports equipment, or luggage, while the comfortable interior makes every drive a pleasure. Come down to Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie and discover why this 2020 Honda CR-V Sport is the ideal choice for those seeking quality, comfort, and capability.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this CR-V is a prime example of that commitment.

Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:

Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any administration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

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705-627-0123
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$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Honda CR-V