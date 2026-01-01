$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport WITH LEATHER/SUNROOF!!
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport WITH LEATHER/SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish, practical, and feature-packed SUV that's perfect for your Canadian adventures? Eckert Auto Sales, is thrilled to present this fantastic 2020 Honda CR-V Sport, a vehicle that truly blends everyday comfort with a touch of luxury. Finished in a sleek gray exterior and boasting a sophisticated black leather interior, this CR-V is ready to impress. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out for a weekend getaway, its reliable 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine, paired with an all-wheel-drive system, provides confident handling and efficient performance.
This CR-V Sport is more than just a dependable ride; it's designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 99,300 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained SUV offers plenty of life left for countless more journeys. The versatile SUV/Crossover body style ensures ample cargo space for groceries, sports equipment, or luggage, while the comfortable interior makes every drive a pleasure. Come down to Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie and discover why this 2020 Honda CR-V Sport is the ideal choice for those seeking quality, comfort, and capability.
At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this CR-V is a prime example of that commitment.
Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:
Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any administration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
Vehicle Features
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100