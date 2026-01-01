$28,988+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Location
Bayfield Auto Sales
428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8
705-739-9100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
35,635KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6JR7DT0LG194933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 35,635 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bayfield Auto Sales
Dealership
428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-739-XXXX(click to show)
705-739-9100
Alternate Numbers1-800-381-9996
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Bayfield Auto Sales
705-739-9100
2020 RAM 1500 Classic