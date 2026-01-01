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2020 RAM 1500 Classic

35,635 KM

Details Features

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle
14114188

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8

705-739-9100

  1. 1778956359862
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  6. 1778956363058
  7. 1778956363779
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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
35,635KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6JR7DT0LG194933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 35,635 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 47,000 KM $28,998 + tax & lic

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Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

Dealership

428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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705-739-XXXX

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705-739-9100

Alternate Numbers
1-800-381-9996
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$28,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

2020 RAM 1500 Classic