$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Sport WITH REMOVAL SOFT TOP!!
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Sport WITH REMOVAL SOFT TOP!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready for adventure with this rugged and versatile 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This iconic SUV is built for those who crave freedom and aren't afraid to explore off the beaten path. Dressed in a sleek Gray exterior and complemented by a practical Black interior, this Wrangler is as stylish as it is capable. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling challenging trails, its 4-wheel drive system and powerful 3.6L V6 engine are ready for anything.
The heart of this Wrangler's appeal lies in its pure, unadulterated off-road prowess, combined with the exhilarating open-air experience that only a Wrangler can deliver. With just 102,300 km on the odometer, this 2021 model is eager to embark on its next chapter of exploration with you. The Sport trim offers a fantastic foundation for customization, ensuring your Wrangler is as unique as your adventures. Come down to Eckert Auto Sales and discover the thrill of owning a legend.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100