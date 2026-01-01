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<p>Get ready for adventure with this rugged and versatile 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This iconic SUV is built for those who crave freedom and arent afraid to explore off the beaten path. Dressed in a sleek Gray exterior and complemented by a practical Black interior, this Wrangler is as stylish as it is capable. Whether youre navigating city streets or tackling challenging trails, its 4-wheel drive system and powerful 3.6L V6 engine are ready for anything.</p><p>The heart of this Wranglers appeal lies in its pure, unadulterated off-road prowess, combined with the exhilarating open-air experience that only a Wrangler can deliver. With just 102,300 km on the odometer, this 2021 model is eager to embark on its next chapter of exploration with you. The Sport trim offers a fantastic foundation for customization, ensuring your Wrangler is as unique as your adventures. Come down to Eckert Auto Sales and discover the thrill of owning a legend.</p>

2021 Jeep Wrangler

102,300 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Sport WITH REMOVAL SOFT TOP!!

Watch This Vehicle
14432086

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Sport WITH REMOVAL SOFT TOP!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
102,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXAG1MW535024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready for adventure with this rugged and versatile 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This iconic SUV is built for those who crave freedom and aren't afraid to explore off the beaten path. Dressed in a sleek Gray exterior and complemented by a practical Black interior, this Wrangler is as stylish as it is capable. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling challenging trails, its 4-wheel drive system and powerful 3.6L V6 engine are ready for anything.

The heart of this Wrangler's appeal lies in its pure, unadulterated off-road prowess, combined with the exhilarating open-air experience that only a Wrangler can deliver. With just 102,300 km on the odometer, this 2021 model is eager to embark on its next chapter of exploration with you. The Sport trim offers a fantastic foundation for customization, ensuring your Wrangler is as unique as your adventures. Come down to Eckert Auto Sales and discover the thrill of owning a legend.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
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$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 Jeep Wrangler