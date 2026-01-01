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This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you! Visit our expansive 50-car indoor showroom and view the hundreds of vehicles available, both on-site and off-site. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us!Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2021 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4D Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

87,221 KM

Details Description Features

$32,996

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14371627

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$32,996

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
87,221KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7TT4MS579247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,221 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you! Visit our expansive 50-car indoor showroom and view the hundreds of vehicles available, both on-site and off-site. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us!Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2021 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4D Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Spray-in bedliner

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Park-Sense rear park assist system
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Hitch Receiver Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display A/C w/D...
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks
TIRES: P265/70R17 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
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705-702-XXXX

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705-702-5069

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$32,996

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2021 RAM 1500 Classic