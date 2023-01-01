Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-150

34,521 KM

Details Description Features

$65,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$65,494

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

XLT INCOMING UNIT | POWERBOOST | MOONROOF | SPORT PKG |

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

XLT INCOMING UNIT | POWERBOOST | MOONROOF | SPORT PKG |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 9751591
  2. 9751591
  3. 9751591
  4. 9751591
  5. 9751591
  6. 9751591
  7. 9751591
  8. 9751591
  9. 9751591
  10. 9751591
  11. 9751591
  12. 9751591
  13. 9751591
  14. 9751591
  15. 9751591
  16. 9751591
  17. 9751591
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$65,494

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
34,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9751591
  • Stock #: X0947A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ED8NFA38137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X0947A
  • Mileage 34,521 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING UNIT. THIS VEHICLE HAS YET TO ARRIVE AT OUR STORE



3.5L Powerboost Hybrid

FX4 Package

Max Trailer Package

Moonroof



XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6


3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 2-Bar Style Chrome Surround Grille w/Black Accents, 6" Bright Polished Running Board, 8" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, BLIS w/Trailer Tow Coverage, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 302A High, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Interior Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting w/Zone Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Onboard 400W Outlet, Power-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System w/Remote Tailgate Release, SecuriCode Drivers Side Keyless-Entry Keypad, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Trailer Tow Package, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2020 Ford Escape ALL...
 27,314 KM
$27,494 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer S...
 86,500 KM
$38,494 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 V8 |...
 7,669 KM
$64,494 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory