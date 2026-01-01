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<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats ready for any Canadian adventure? Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present this fantastic used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC, finished in a sophisticated brown exterior thats sure to turn heads. Step inside to discover a comfortable gray interior, designed with both you and your passengers in mind. This Eclipse Cross boasts a capable 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable Transmission, ensuring an efficient and enjoyable driving experience. With just 91,000 kilometers on the odometer, this SUV is eager to hit the road and become your go-to vehicle for commutes, road trips, and everything in between.</p><p>The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC offers a compelling blend of practicality and modern amenities. Its versatile SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for cargo and passengers, making it ideal for families or anyone needing that extra room. The all-wheel drive system means you can tackle changing road conditions with confidence, from summer downpours to winter snowfalls. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring scenic routes, this Eclipse Cross is engineered to provide a secure and comfortable ride.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC from Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control):</strong> Conquer Canadian winters and challenging terrain with Mitsubishis legendary S-AWC system, delivering superior traction and confidence in all driving conditions.</li><li><strong>HD Radio!!:</strong> Experience your favorite music and talk radio with crystal-clear sound quality, bringing an enhanced audio dimension to every drive.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Enjoy a smart balance of power and impressive fuel economy, keeping your adventures going without breaking the bank.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Benefit from versatile cargo space and comfortable seating for passengers, making it perfect for everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways.</li><li><strong>Smooth Variable Transmission (CVT):</strong> Glide through your commute with seamless acceleration and a responsive driving feel, optimizing both performance and efficiency.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.</p><p>HST and licensing extra.</p>

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

91,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES S-AWC WITH HD RADIO!!

Watch This Vehicle
14085444

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES S-AWC WITH HD RADIO!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
91,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4ATUAA8NZ612238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's ready for any Canadian adventure? Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present this fantastic used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC, finished in a sophisticated brown exterior that's sure to turn heads. Step inside to discover a comfortable gray interior, designed with both you and your passengers in mind. This Eclipse Cross boasts a capable 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable Transmission, ensuring an efficient and enjoyable driving experience. With just 91,000 kilometers on the odometer, this SUV is eager to hit the road and become your go-to vehicle for commutes, road trips, and everything in between.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC offers a compelling blend of practicality and modern amenities. Its versatile SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for cargo and passengers, making it ideal for families or anyone needing that extra room. The all-wheel drive system means you can tackle changing road conditions with confidence, from summer downpours to winter snowfalls. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring scenic routes, this Eclipse Cross is engineered to provide a secure and comfortable ride.

Here are 5 features that make this 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC from Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie truly stand out:

  • S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control): Conquer Canadian winters and challenging terrain with Mitsubishi's legendary S-AWC system, delivering superior traction and confidence in all driving conditions.
  • HD Radio!!: Experience your favorite music and talk radio with crystal-clear sound quality, bringing an enhanced audio dimension to every drive.
  • Fuel-Efficient 1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy a smart balance of power and impressive fuel economy, keeping your adventures going without breaking the bank.
  • Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style: Benefit from versatile cargo space and comfortable seating for passengers, making it perfect for everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways.
  • Smooth Variable Transmission (CVT): Glide through your commute with seamless acceleration and a responsive driving feel, optimizing both performance and efficiency.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.

HST and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-1100

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705-627-0123
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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross