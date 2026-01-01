$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
ES S-AWC WITH HD RADIO!!
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
ES S-AWC WITH HD RADIO!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's ready for any Canadian adventure? Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present this fantastic used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC, finished in a sophisticated brown exterior that's sure to turn heads. Step inside to discover a comfortable gray interior, designed with both you and your passengers in mind. This Eclipse Cross boasts a capable 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable Transmission, ensuring an efficient and enjoyable driving experience. With just 91,000 kilometers on the odometer, this SUV is eager to hit the road and become your go-to vehicle for commutes, road trips, and everything in between.
The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC offers a compelling blend of practicality and modern amenities. Its versatile SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for cargo and passengers, making it ideal for families or anyone needing that extra room. The all-wheel drive system means you can tackle changing road conditions with confidence, from summer downpours to winter snowfalls. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring scenic routes, this Eclipse Cross is engineered to provide a secure and comfortable ride.
Here are 5 features that make this 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC from Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie truly stand out:
- S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control): Conquer Canadian winters and challenging terrain with Mitsubishi's legendary S-AWC system, delivering superior traction and confidence in all driving conditions.
- HD Radio!!: Experience your favorite music and talk radio with crystal-clear sound quality, bringing an enhanced audio dimension to every drive.
- Fuel-Efficient 1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy a smart balance of power and impressive fuel economy, keeping your adventures going without breaking the bank.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style: Benefit from versatile cargo space and comfortable seating for passengers, making it perfect for everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways.
- Smooth Variable Transmission (CVT): Glide through your commute with seamless acceleration and a responsive driving feel, optimizing both performance and efficiency.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.
HST and licensing extra.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100