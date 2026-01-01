$31,988+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Bayfield Auto Sales
428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8
705-739-9100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
56,387KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT4NS232143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,387 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bayfield Auto Sales
Dealership
428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-739-XXXX(click to show)
705-739-9100
Alternate Numbers1-800-381-9996
$31,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Bayfield Auto Sales
705-739-9100
2022 RAM 1500 Classic