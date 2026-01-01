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2022 RAM 1500 Classic

56,387 KM

Details Features

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle
13992939

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8

705-739-9100

  1. 1777219024754
  2. 1777219025363
  3. 1777219026004
  4. 1777219026570
  5. 1777219027244
  6. 1777219027827
  7. 1777219028436
  8. 1777219028968
  9. 1777219029561
  10. 1777219030199
  11. 1777219030766
  12. 1777219031334
  13. 1777219031851
  14. 1777219032371
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
56,387KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT4NS232143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,387 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

Dealership

428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-739-XXXX

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705-739-9100

Alternate Numbers
1-800-381-9996
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$31,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

2022 RAM 1500 Classic