$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Sienna
HYBRID I ADVANCED SAFET TECHNOLOGIES I MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL I TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT I 7 PAS
2022 Toyota Sienna
HYBRID I ADVANCED SAFET TECHNOLOGIES I MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL I TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT I 7 PAS
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 55,912 KM
Vehicle Description
At Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, we're excited to present to you the 2022 Toyota Sienna, a pinnacle of modern family transportation. With its hybrid powertrain, advanced technology, and spacious interior, the Sienna is the perfect blend of efficiency and versatility. Let's explore why the 2022 Sienna is the ideal choice for your family's needs.
Performance:
Under the hood, the 2022 Sienna boasts a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine paired with a seamless CVT transmission and all-wheel drive (AWD) system. This combination delivers both impressive power and exceptional fuel economy, ensuring a smooth and efficient driving experience whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a family road trip.
Exterior:
With its sleek 4-door passenger van body style and Silver exterior color, the 2022 Sienna exudes modernity and sophistication on the road. Its aerodynamic design not only enhances its visual appeal but also contributes to its overall efficiency and performance.
Interior:
Step inside the 2022 Sienna and discover a spacious and comfortable cabin designed to accommodate your family's needs. While specific interior color and seating details are not provided, rest assured that the Sienna offers ample room for up to seven passengers and boasts versatile seating configurations to accommodate both passengers and cargo with ease.
Technology & Safety:
Equipped with the latest technology and safety features, the 2022 Sienna ensures a connected and secure driving experience for you and your loved ones. Advanced safety technologies such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking provide peace of mind on every journey, while modern amenities like touchscreen infotainment, smartphone integration, and multi-zone climate control enhance comfort and convenience for all occupants.
Summary:
In summary, the 2022 Toyota Sienna is the epitome of modern family transportation, offering a perfect balance of efficiency, versatility, and advanced features. Whether you're shuttling the kids to school, running errands around town, or embarking on a family adventure, the Sienna is ready to meet your needs with style and reliability.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Call Dealer
705-726-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-726-0393