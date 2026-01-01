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2023 RAM 3500
Laramie
2023 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
84,062KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63RRJLXPG557172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,062 KM
Vehicle Description
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Clearance Lamps
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12" Display
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
WHEELS: 17" X 6" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Blind-Spot/Cross-Path
GVWR: 6 350 KG (14 000 LBS)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Urethane Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES -inc: Dash Pass Thru Wire Circuits
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 2 721 kg (6 000 lb) Front Axle w/Hub Ext Wheels: 17" x 6" Polished Aluminum GVWR: 6 350 kg (14 000 lbs)
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
LARAMIE LEVEL F EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12" Display Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Rear Power Sliding Window 12" Touchscreen Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror LED Fo...
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Twill Film Appliques Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Performance Hood Sport Decal ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater GVWR: 5 579 kg (12 300 lbs) MOPAR Winter Front Gril...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2023 RAM 3500