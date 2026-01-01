Menu
<p>Looking for a practical and stylish SUV thats perfect for navigating the streets of Barrie and beyond? Check out this gently used 2024 Mitsubishi RVR ES fwd, available now at Barrie Mitsubishi! This compact crossover offers the perfect blend of fuel efficiency, versatility, and modern features, making it an ideal choice for city dwellers, young families, and anyone seeking a reliable and comfortable ride. With its sleek design and user-friendly technology, the RVR ES fwd promises an enjoyable driving experience every time you get behind the wheel.</p><p>This RVR is ready to take on whatever life throws your way. The RVR ES fwd is equipped with a smooth and efficient Variable Transmission, providing a seamless driving experience. Its designed to make every journey comfortable, whether youre commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure. With its reputation for reliability and its practical size, the 2024 Mitsubishi RVR ES fwd from Barrie Mitsubishi is a smart choice for anyone looking for a capable and well-equipped SUV.</p><p>Here are a few highlights of this impressive vehicle:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Enjoy excellent gas mileage, saving you money at the pump while contributing to a smaller carbon footprint.</li><li><strong>User-Friendly Infotainment System:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with an intuitive infotainment system.</li><li><strong>Versatile Cargo Space:</strong> The RVR ES fwd offers flexible cargo solutions, perfect for groceries, luggage, or weekend gear.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> The interior provides ample space and comfortable seating for both passengers and the driver.</li><li><strong>Modern Design:</strong> The sleek exterior design turns heads while its modern features are designed to complement your lifestyle.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

Used
42,000KM
VIN JA4AHUAU2RU603831

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Rain Sensing Wipers
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

