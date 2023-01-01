Menu
New and Used Ford Edge for Sale in Barrie, ON

Showing 1-50 of 78
Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL | AWD | Nav | Leather | Pano roof | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | Nav | Leather | Pano roof | CarPlay
$26,950
+ tax & lic
103,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Ford Edge SE/Automatic/Gas Save/Bckup Camera/Comes Certified for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Ford Edge

SE/Automatic/Gas Save/Bckup Camera/Comes Certified
$12,995
+ tax & lic
177,000KM
D2 Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2011 Ford Edge

SEL
$14,990
+ tax & lic
137,539KM
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Barrie, ON

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium
$27,988
+ tax & lic
92,902KM
Bayfield Auto Sales

Barrie, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL
$21,995
+ tax & lic
126,287KM
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL
$21,995
+ tax & lic
87,445KM
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL Navi/Backup Cam/Pano-Roof for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL Navi/Backup Cam/Pano-Roof
Sale
$19,800
+ tax & lic
117,150KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Ford Edge

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$17,000
+ tax & lic
210,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SE AWD for sale in Midland, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SE AWD
$26,995
+ tax & lic
64,859KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Rexdale, ON

2013 Ford Edge

SEL
$14,995
+ tax & lic
117,000KM
Bisko Auto Sales

Rexdale, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Edge

SEL
$47,988
+ tax & lic
CALL
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & Much More!
$30,998
+ tax & lic
63,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge 4DR SEL FWD for sale in Midland, ON

2016 Ford Edge

4DR SEL FWD
$18,495
+ tax & lic
155,777KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE for sale in Barrie, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE
$35,485
+ tax & lic
53,252KM
Barrie Ford

Barrie, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge Titanium AWD - Navigation, Leather, Cooled Seats, Pano Roof, Blindspot Alert & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD - Navigation, Leather, Cooled Seats, Pano Roof, Blindspot Alert & Much More!
$24,988
+ tax & lic
85,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Scarborough, ON

2013 Ford Edge

Limited
$12,950
+ tax & lic
194,000KM
Motor World

Scarborough, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Midland, ON

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD
$31,495
+ tax & lic
83,874KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

Used 2007 Ford Edge SEL Plus AWD Certified-No Accident for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2007 Ford Edge

SEL Plus AWD Certified-No Accident
$7,995
+ tax & lic
165,777KM
UR Ride

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL
$17,900
+ tax & lic
175,000KM
Just Deals Ltd

Scarborough, ON

Used 2010 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2010 Ford Edge

SEL
$4,995
+ tax & lic
283,020KM
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Owen Sound, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD
$29,999
+ tax & lic
88,167KM
LuckyDog Motors

Owen Sound, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry
$25,990
+ tax & lic
83,212KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Bowmanville, ON

2011 Ford Edge

SEL
$10,925
+ tax & lic
179,328KM
Tip Top Auto Inc

Bowmanville, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL | NAV | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | HEATED LEATHER SEATS for sale in Innisfil, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL | NAV | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | HEATED LEATHER SEATS
$29,900
+ tax & lic
54,891KM
The Humberview Group

Innisfil, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge Titanium AWD w/ SYNC, Moonroof, Navigation, Leather Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD w/ SYNC, Moonroof, Navigation, Leather Seats
$21,290
+ tax & lic
135,043KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL - Leather, Heated Seats, Park sensors, Blind Spot, Power Liftgate, Power Seats and More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL - Leather, Heated Seats, Park sensors, Blind Spot, Power Liftgate, Power Seats and More!
$32,888
+ tax & lic
51,930KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL/AWD/NAVI/CAMERA/LEATHER/ROOF/LOADED/ALLOYS++ for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Ford Edge

SEL/AWD/NAVI/CAMERA/LEATHER/ROOF/LOADED/ALLOYS++
Sale
$18,995
+ tax & lic
167,170KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SEL-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 3.5L - V6.. NAVIGATION.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH.. for sale in Bradford, ON

2017 Ford Edge

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SEL-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 3.5L - V6.. NAVIGATION.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH..
$24,995
+ tax & lic
143,000KM
Broadway Auto Sales

Bradford, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium ONE OWNER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, AWD, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, VERY CLEAN TRUCK for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium ONE OWNER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, AWD, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, VERY CLEAN TRUCK
$32,999
+ tax & lic
74,374KM
The Humberview Group

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Flesherton, ON

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD
$40,495
+ tax & lic
27,626KM
Bernard's Quality Cars

Flesherton, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge ST for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Edge

ST
$59,714
+ tax & lic
20KM
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge *ST, AWD, MOONROOF, 20in WHEELS* for sale in Midland, ON

2021 Ford Edge

*ST, AWD, MOONROOF, 20in WHEELS*
$42,495
+ tax & lic
54,943KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Edge

ST Line
$52,959
+ tax & lic
CALL
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge Titanium, AWD, NAV, CAM, HEATED SEATS for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium, AWD, NAV, CAM, HEATED SEATS
$43,040
+ tax & lic
13,013KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Oshawa, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL
$20,999
+ tax & lic
163,543KM
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Oshawa, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL 3.5 HTD LTHR Sunroof Nav BTA Backup Cam FM/XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON

2013 Ford Edge

SEL 3.5 HTD LTHR Sunroof Nav BTA Backup Cam FM/XM
$13,995
+ tax & lic
157,498KM
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Bowmanville, ON

Used 2011 Ford Edge SE for sale in Toronto, ON

2011 Ford Edge

SE
$5,488
+ tax & lic
297,500KM
Firstgear Motorcar

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL AWD, Leather, Navi, Wireless CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Power Seats & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Ford Edge

SEL AWD, Leather, Navi, Wireless CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Power Seats & More!
$35,788
+ tax & lic
60,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL I BLIND SPOT I NAVIGATION for sale in Concord, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL I BLIND SPOT I NAVIGATION
$20,998
+ tax & lic
168,835KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL AWD, Leather, Navi, Wireless CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Power Seats & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Ford Edge

SEL AWD, Leather, Navi, Wireless CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Power Seats & More!
$35,788
+ tax & lic
63,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Oshawa, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL
$13,999
+ tax & lic
263,954KM
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Oshawa, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL | AWD | HEATED SEATS | NAV | BACK UP CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL for sale in Innisfil, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | HEATED SEATS | NAV | BACK UP CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL
$27,994
+ tax & lic
76,262KM
The Humberview Group

Innisfil, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Ford Edge

Limited
$15,499
+ tax & lic
181,221KM
Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD R-Start Apple Car Play Heated Frt Seats for sale in Bolton, ON

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD R-Start Apple Car Play Heated Frt Seats
$37,494
+ tax & lic
20,051KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Bolton, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL, Rear Camera, Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Park Sensors & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL, Rear Camera, Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Park Sensors & More!
$28,888
+ tax & lic
76,308KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2022 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Ford Edge

ST Line
$45,999
+ tax & lic
13,999KM
Peel Chrysler Fiat

Mississauga, ON

New 2022 Ford Edge SE *DEMO* for sale in Midland, ON

2022 Ford Edge

SE *DEMO*
$42,324
+ tax & lic
516KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

New 2022 Ford Edge TITANIUM *DEMO* for sale in Midland, ON

2022 Ford Edge

TITANIUM *DEMO*
$49,964
+ tax & lic
15,055KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium AWD Panoramic Roof Navi R.Starter for sale in Concord, ON

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD Panoramic Roof Navi R.Starter
$27,588
+ tax & lic
84,441KM
Manaf Auto Sales

Concord, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AUT0 A/C H/SEATS CAMERA APPLE CARPLAY for sale in North York, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AUT0 A/C H/SEATS CAMERA APPLE CARPLAY
$24,990
+ tax & lic
119,429KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

