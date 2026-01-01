$22,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD
2020 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K26344A
- Mileage 89,234 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Edge features a 2.0L Ecoboost Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Iconic Silver Exterior, Ebony Perforated Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Power Adjustable Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Auto Start / Stop, Keyless Entry Keypad, Remote Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Reverse Camera System, Reverse Sensing System, Blindspot with Cross Traffic Detection, Lane Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist, Intelligent Access, Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls, Adaptive Cruise Control, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Pass Connect, Sync3 Audio, Navigation, B&O Audio System, Smart Charging USB Ports, Wireless Charging, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Equipped (services available), Dual-zone Air Conditioning, Hands-free Liftgate with Foot Activation, Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals, Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Chrome Grille Front Fog Lamps, LED Tail Lights, Dual Exhaust Tips, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Aluminum Wheels.
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!
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519-291-1730