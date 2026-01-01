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Serving Quinte for 60 years! 43,000 vehicles sold! We are one of Canadas largest independent retailers! High quantity-quality lease returns at live market pricing, best finance rates, rates as low as 6.45%, and no hidden fees. Up to 300 vehicles to choose from in 1 location. The way used car buying should be!

2024 RAM 2500

8,546 KM

Details Description Features

$85,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 RAM 2500

Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 6.3 ft. box 149 in. WB

Watch This Vehicle
14205146

2024 RAM 2500

Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 6.3 ft. box 149 in. WB

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

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Contact Seller

$85,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
8,546KM
VIN 3C6UR5SL1RG383975

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Mileage 8,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Serving Quinte for 60 years! 43,000 vehicles sold! We are one of Canada's largest independent retailers! High quantity-quality lease returns at live market pricing, best finance rates, rates as low as 6.45%, and no hidden fees. Up to 300 vehicles to choose from in 1 location. The way used car buying should be!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Single Rear Wheels
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Bodyside mouldings
Perimeter/approach lights

Trim

Leather upholstery

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert

Comfort

Front dual zone A/C

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Pedal memory
Audio memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
crew
Rear beverage holders
1-touch down
1-touch up
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
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613-968-3339

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$85,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2024 RAM 2500