<div>Runs and drives great.  has a lift and aftermarket wheels</div><div>K&N air intake system </div><div><br></div><div>Does have hole in the frame that needs to be patched for safety. selling as is because of the frame work needed </div>

2003 Toyota Sequoia

288,602 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota Sequoia

Limited

2003 Toyota Sequoia

Limited

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

288,602KM
Used
Fair Condition
VIN 5TDBT48A33S155227

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 288,602 KM

Runs and drives great.  has a lift and aftermarket wheelsK&N air intake system 
Does have hole in the frame that needs to be patched for safety. selling as is because of the frame work needed 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-XXXX

519-282-7771

519-495-7782
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2003 Toyota Sequoia