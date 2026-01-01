Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2008 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Belmont, ON

2008 Ford Mustang

115,241 KM

Details Features

$22,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Ford Mustang

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14186261.814235930?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=18828

2008 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-1991

  1. 1780161678391
  2. 1780161678883
  3. 1780161679334
  4. 1780161679770
  5. 1780161680200
  6. 1780161680636
  7. 1780161681102
  8. 1780161681575
  9. 1780161682025
  10. 1780161682465
  11. 1780161682913
  12. 1780161683327
  13. 1780161683785
  14. 1780161684243
  15. 1780161684709
  16. 1780161685145
  17. 1780161685580
  18. 1780161686053
  19. 1780161686499
  20. 1780161686950
  21. 1780161687368
  22. 1780161687809
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
115,241KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVHT82HX85205235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 115,241 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spruce Lane Motors

Used 2018 Mitsubishi RVR SE LTD for sale in Belmont, ON
2018 Mitsubishi RVR SE LTD 70,487 KM $16,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Base for sale in Belmont, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Base 77,583 KM $44,750 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Belmont, ON
2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 82,384 KM $34,950 + tax & lic

Email Spruce Lane Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spruce Lane Motors

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-1991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Spruce Lane Motors

519-644-1991

2008 Ford Mustang