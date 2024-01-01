Menu
Excellent running work truck! 2 wheel drive, extended cab with 8 box

Plus taxes and licensing
 
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 
 
We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
 
We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

2010 GMC Sierra 3500

213,231 KM

Details Description Features

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 GMC Sierra 3500

WT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Sierra 3500

WT

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

213,231KM
Used
VIN 1GT5C2BG6AZ179340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 213,231 KM

Vehicle Description


Excellent running work truck! 2 wheel drive, extended cab with 8' box
Plus taxes and licensing
 
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 
 
We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
 
We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

