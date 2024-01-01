$12,000+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Sierra 3500
WT
Location
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-282-7771
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,000
+ taxes & licensing
213,231KM
Used
VIN 1GT5C2BG6AZ179340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 213,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent running work truck! 2 wheel drive, extended cab with 8' box
Plus taxes and licensing
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.
We welcome all trades!
Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd.
We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Auto Loft Ltd
Call Dealer
Alternate Numbers519-495-7782
