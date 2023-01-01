Menu
<div>Crew cab 2x4 6.oL v8 gas. Chev one ton dually. certified in June 2023 including brand, new brakes and tires all around. 10 x8 ft DELL landscape service box. Extremely reliable. No warning lights on the dash everything runs and operates exactly as it should. This truck is sold as is. Or additional $1000. To certify. Hst extra. No fees. call 5197550400</div>

2012 GMC Sierra 3500

224,000 KM

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 3500

Landscape

2012 GMC Sierra 3500

Landscape

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

224,000KM
Used

  • Body Style Flatbed
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Crew cab 2x4 6.oL v8 gas. Chev one ton dually. certified in June 2023 including brand, new brakes and tires all around. 10 x8 ft DELL landscape service box. Extremely reliable. No warning lights on the dash everything runs and operates exactly as it should. This truck is sold as is. Or additional $1000. To certify. Hst extra. No fees. call 5197550400

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-XXXX

519-755-0400

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2012 GMC Sierra 3500