$12,800+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 3500
2012 GMC Sierra 3500
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
224,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Flatbed
- Mileage 224,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Crew cab 2x4 6.oL v8 gas. Chev one ton dually. certified in June 2023 including brand, new brakes and tires all around. 10 x8 ft DELL landscape service box. Extremely reliable. No warning lights on the dash everything runs and operates exactly as it should. This truck is sold as is. Or additional $1000. To certify. Hst extra. No fees. call 5197550400
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
2012 GMC Sierra 3500