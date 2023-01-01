Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Edge

226,900 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Edge

2012 Ford Edge

4dr Sport AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Edge

4dr Sport AWD

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

  1. 1686343685
  2. 1686343690
  3. 1686343695
  4. 1686343699
  5. 1686343703
  6. 1686343707
  7. 1686343710
  8. 1686343715
  9. 1686343720
  10. 1686343724
  11. 1686343727
  12. 1686343731
  13. 1686343735
  14. 1686343739
  15. 1686343743
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
226,900KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10049040
  • Stock #: 2304-676
  • VIN: 2FMDK4AK2CBA24155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean and drives great.  Very well appointed.  Includes auto-start, panoramin sunroof, NAV, 2 sets of keys, Weathertech mats.  Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/15000 km/$1000 per claim.  Warranty upgrades also available.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information,

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

2012 Ford Edge 4dr S...
 226,900 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey F...
 250,100 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2023 Dodge Challenge...
 20 KM
$139,900 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory