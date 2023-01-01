2012 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 6 , 9 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10049040

10049040 Stock #: 2304-676

2304-676 VIN: 2FMDK4AK2CBA24155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 226,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.