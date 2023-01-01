$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-671-4592
2012 Ford Edge
4dr Sport AWD
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10049040
- Stock #: 2304-676
- VIN: 2FMDK4AK2CBA24155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean and drives great. Very well appointed. Includes auto-start, panoramin sunroof, NAV, 2 sets of keys, Weathertech mats. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/15000 km/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades also available. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information,
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.