2013 Ford Edge

This Edge has low kms for its age and shows very clean inside and out. Pride of ownership shines through and speaks to how well the vehicle was maintained. This SUV is loaded up with all the options youd want like steering wheel controls, AWD, navigation and backup camera and panoramic moonroof just to name a few. If youre looking to upgrade your vehicle to something with comfort, style and a low price, youve just found it and owe it to yourself to come check it out. Call to book an viewing before its gone. 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra.

Make it Yours

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Actions
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,218 KM

Vehicle Description

This Edge has low kms for its age and shows very clean inside and out. Pride of ownership shines through and speaks to how well the vehicle was maintained. This SUV is loaded up with all the options you'd want like steering wheel controls, AWD, navigation and backup camera and panoramic moonroof just to name a few. If you're looking to upgrade your vehicle to something with comfort, style and a low price, you've just found it and owe it to yourself to come check it out. Call to book an viewing before it's gone. 
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

