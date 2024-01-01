$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Ford Edge
Limited
2013 Ford Edge
Limited
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
176,218KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK4KC4DBA65850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,218 KM
Vehicle Description
This Edge has low kms for its age and shows very clean inside and out. Pride of ownership shines through and speaks to how well the vehicle was maintained. This SUV is loaded up with all the options you'd want like steering wheel controls, AWD, navigation and backup camera and panoramic moonroof just to name a few. If you're looking to upgrade your vehicle to something with comfort, style and a low price, you've just found it and owe it to yourself to come check it out. Call to book an viewing before it's gone.
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2013 Ford Edge