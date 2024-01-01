Menu
Dont miss this fun Jeep just in time for spring

2013 Jeep Wrangler

229,996 KM

Details

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2013 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

229,996KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG1DL673383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 229,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss this fun Jeep just in time for spring 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-XXXX

519-282-7771

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2013 Jeep Wrangler