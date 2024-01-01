$13,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
2013 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-282-7771
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
229,996KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4AJWAG1DL673383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 229,996 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Don't miss this fun Jeep just in time for spring
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd
2016 Ford Mustang V6 78,213 KM SOLD
2012 RAM 1500 Big Horn 224,386 KM SOLD
2009 Toyota Tacoma 249,021 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Email Auto Loft Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Call Dealer
519-282-XXXX(click to show)
519-282-7771
Alternate Numbers519-495-7782
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Loft Ltd
519-282-7771
2013 Jeep Wrangler