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<p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE – Ready for Work or Play. Only 166,500 kms.</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Clean and capable 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE / Z71 4X4 - 5.3L V8 engine and automatic transmission.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Ext. / Double cab configuration offers room for the crew plus versatile bed space for hauling.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Well-equipped SLE trim includes comfortable cloth seating, power accessories, cruise control, Bluetooth and back-up camera.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Great condition – New Tires, Brake Pads & Rotors, Lower Ball-Joints, etc., etc.</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>No rust, fully serviced, safety inspected and Certified.</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><a name=_Hlk211499882></a><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Asking $21,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration / Licensing requirements.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Extended warranty and Financing options are available.</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Offered by Thames Auto Sales. </span></span><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>www.thamesautosales.ca</span></span></a><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;> Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.</span></span></p>

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

166,500 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14008896

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
166,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTV2UEC0EZ391566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2604-988
  • Mileage 166,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE – Ready for Work or Play. Only 166,500 kms.

Clean and capable 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE / Z71 4X4 - 5.3L V8 engine and automatic transmission.

Ext. / Double cab configuration offers room for the crew plus versatile bed space for hauling.

Well-equipped SLE trim includes comfortable cloth seating, power accessories, cruise control, Bluetooth and back-up camera.

Great condition – New Tires, Brake Pads & Rotors, Lower Ball-Joints, etc., etc.

No rust, fully serviced, safety inspected and Certified.

Asking $21,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration / Licensing requirements.

Extended warranty and Financing options are available.

Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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519-644-XXXX

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519-644-0380

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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2014 GMC Sierra 1500