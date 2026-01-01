$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2604-988
- Mileage 166,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE – Ready for Work or Play. Only 166,500 kms.
Clean and capable 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE / Z71 4X4 - 5.3L V8 engine and automatic transmission.
Ext. / Double cab configuration offers room for the crew plus versatile bed space for hauling.
Well-equipped SLE trim includes comfortable cloth seating, power accessories, cruise control, Bluetooth and back-up camera.
Great condition – New Tires, Brake Pads & Rotors, Lower Ball-Joints, etc., etc.
No rust, fully serviced, safety inspected and Certified.
Asking $21,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration / Licensing requirements.
Extended warranty and Financing options are available.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.
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519-644-0380