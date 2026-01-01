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<p>2010 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 Extended Cab</p><p> </p><p>• 4.8L V8 “bulletproof” motor</p><p>• 4-speed automatic</p><p>• 6.6 ft box</p><p>• 4x4</p><p>• Clean CARFAX — no accidents</p><p>• 379,000 kms</p><p> </p><p>Truck runs and drives well. Frame is clean. Box has some rust as expected for the year. Being sold AS-IS, but was recently inspected and doesn’t need much at all for certification.</p><p>Strong-running reliable truck with one of GM’s best motors. Great work truck, winter truck, or daily driver.</p><p> </p><p>Asking $6499 or best offer</p><p> </p><p>Message if you</p><p>are interested</p>

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

379,000 KM

Details Description

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

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14338292

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

T Dot Auto Sales and Service

55 Ormond ST N, Thorold, ON L2V 1Y9

+1 (905) 380-0910

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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
379,000KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 379,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 Extended Cab

 

• 4.8L V8 “bulletproof” motor

• 4-speed automatic

• 6.6 ft box

• 4x4

• Clean CARFAX — no accidents

• 379,000 kms

 

Truck runs and drives well. Frame is clean. Box has some rust as expected for the year. Being sold AS-IS, but was recently inspected and doesn’t need much at all for certification.

Strong-running reliable truck with one of GM’s best motors. Great work truck, winter truck, or daily driver.

 

Asking $6499 or best offer

 

Message if you

are interested

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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T Dot Auto Sales and Service

55 Ormond ST N, Thorold, ON L2V 1Y9

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$6,500

+ taxes & licensing>

T Dot Auto Sales and Service

+1 (905) 380-0910

2010 GMC Sierra 1500