$6,500+ taxes & licensing
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
T Dot Auto Sales and Service
55 Ormond ST N, Thorold, ON L2V 1Y9
+1 (905) 380-0910
Sold As Is
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 379,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 Extended Cab
• 4.8L V8 “bulletproof” motor
• 4-speed automatic
• 6.6 ft box
• 4x4
• Clean CARFAX — no accidents
• 379,000 kms
Truck runs and drives well. Frame is clean. Box has some rust as expected for the year. Being sold AS-IS, but was recently inspected and doesn’t need much at all for certification.
Strong-running reliable truck with one of GM’s best motors. Great work truck, winter truck, or daily driver.
Asking $6499 or best offer
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are interested
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