$38,750+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L "S"
2023 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L "S"
Location
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-1991
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,750
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
49,990KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC3BG0PR544167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fathom Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 49,990 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spruce Lane Motors
2023 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L "S" 49,990 KM $38,750 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Crew 26,541 KM $36,750 + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac G6 SE 72,406 KM $2,750 + tax & lic
Email Spruce Lane Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
$38,750
+ taxes & licensing>
Spruce Lane Motors
519-644-1991
2023 Chrysler Pacifica