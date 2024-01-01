$10,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA6
GS / CLEAN CARFAX / LOW KM / ALLOYS / BLUETOOTH
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,971 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX! SERVICE RECORDS! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! HEATED SIDE MIRRORS! This 2011 Mazda 6 GS is a recent trade-in which is in immaculate shape! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
