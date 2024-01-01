Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>ROADSTER! 6 SPEED! CLEAN CARFAX! SERVICE RECORDS! </span>This 2003 PORSCHE BOXSTER S ROADSTER 6-SPD MANUAL is the perfect vehicle to enjoy the summer months! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>416-266-4111 option 1</span>. </p><ul class=list-unstyled mb-0 style=box-sizing: inherit; margin-top: 0px; list-style: none; padding-left: 0px; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; color: #2a3546; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important; aria-labelledby=view_pros data-tracking-parent=view_pros><li class=unordered-list-item pos-r pl-2 size-16 mb-0_5 style=box-sizing: inherit; padding-left: 2rem; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; position: relative; font-size: 1rem; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 1.375rem; margin-bottom: 8px !important;> </li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;>We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs. <span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;>Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;>The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;>Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>www.theautoshow.ca</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #25282b; font-family: ProximaNovaRegular; font-size: 16.25px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span></p>

2003 Porsche Boxster

89,587 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Porsche Boxster

S ROADSTER 6-SPD MANUAL / CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Porsche Boxster

S ROADSTER 6-SPD MANUAL / CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

  1. 1714336019
  2. 1714336019
  3. 1714336018
  4. 1714336019
  5. 1714336019
  6. 1714336017
  7. 1714336019
  8. 1714336019
  9. 1714336019
  10. 1714336018
  11. 1714336017
  12. 1714336018
  13. 1714336017
  14. 1714336015
  15. 1714336017
  16. 1714336018
  17. 1714336017
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
89,587KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0CB29843U662012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 89,587 KM

Vehicle Description

ROADSTER! 6 SPEED! CLEAN CARFAX! SERVICE RECORDS! This 2003 PORSCHE BOXSTER S ROADSTER 6-SPD MANUAL is the perfect vehicle to enjoy the summer months! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

  •  

We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.  

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL / ONE OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL / ONE OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX 116,691 KM $6,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Odyssey EX / ONE OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX / HTD SEATS / ALLOYS for sale in Bolton, ON
2015 Honda Odyssey EX / ONE OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX / HTD SEATS / ALLOYS 245,507 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE/ CLEAN CARFAX / SUNROOF / HTD STEERING / ALLOYS for sale in Bolton, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla LE/ CLEAN CARFAX / SUNROOF / HTD STEERING / ALLOYS 200,106 KM $13,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2003 Porsche Boxster