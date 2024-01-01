Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

152,506 KM

Details Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

HSE LUX / CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

HSE LUX / CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
152,506KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN SALSK2D41CA748677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,506 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque PURE PREMIUM / ONE OWNER / LEATHER / NAV / PANO for sale in Bolton, ON
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque PURE PREMIUM / ONE OWNER / LEATHER / NAV / PANO 112,365 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Subaru Legacy MANUAL 2.5GT LIMITED / CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER for sale in Bolton, ON
2010 Subaru Legacy MANUAL 2.5GT LIMITED / CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER 161,127 KM $8,888 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2007 Pontiac Vibe CLEAN CARFAX 259,576 KM $4,488 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport