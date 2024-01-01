2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>HEATED LEATHER SEATS! SUNROOF! DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! </span>This 2012 Mercedes-Benz is a recent trade-in which is in GREAT shape! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>416-266-4111 option 1</span>. </p><ul class=list-unstyled mb-0 style=box-sizing: inherit; margin-top: 0px; list-style: none; padding-left: 0px; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; color: #2a3546; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important; aria-labelledby=view_pros data-tracking-parent=view_pros><li class=unordered-list-item pos-r pl-2 size-16 mb-0_5 style=box-sizing: inherit; padding-left: 2rem; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; position: relative; font-size: 1rem; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 1.375rem; margin-bottom: 8px !important;> </li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;>We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs. <span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;>Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;>The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;>Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>www.theautoshow.ca</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #25282b; font-family: ProximaNovaRegular; font-size: 16.25px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span></p>

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

142,663 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 250 4MATIC / HTD LEATHER SEATS / SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 250 4MATIC / HTD LEATHER SEATS / SUNROOF

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

  1. 1712597072
  2. 1712597072
  3. 1712597075
  4. 1712597072
  5. 1712597076
  6. 1712597075
  7. 1712597075
  8. 1712597075
  9. 1712597071
  10. 1712597075
  11. 1712597073
  12. 1712597072
  13. 1712597074
  14. 1712597076
  15. 1712597075
  16. 1712597072
  17. 1712597075
  18. 1712597075
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
142,663KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF8FB7CA735261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,663 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED LEATHER SEATS! SUNROOF! DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! This 2012 Mercedes-Benz is a recent trade-in which is in GREAT shape! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

  •  

We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.  

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA6 GS / CLEAN CARFAX / LOW KM / ALLOYS / BLUETOOTH for sale in Bolton, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA6 GS / CLEAN CARFAX / LOW KM / ALLOYS / BLUETOOTH 101,971 KM $10,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 / CLEAN CARFAX / NAV / LEATHER / BACKUP CAM for sale in Bolton, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 / CLEAN CARFAX / NAV / LEATHER / BACKUP CAM 195,953 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 LEATHER / HTD SEATS / SUNROOF / ALLOYS for sale in Bolton, ON
2004 Lexus RX 330 LEATHER / HTD SEATS / SUNROOF / ALLOYS 224,001 KM $5,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class