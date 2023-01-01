Menu
M-SPORT! This 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i M-SPORT  is coated in an aggressive blacked out exterior contrasted with the brown leather interior. It is a great vehicle if you want to be riding in pure luxury! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.  

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

211,223 KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,223 KM

Vehicle Description

M-SPORT! This 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i M-SPORT  is coated in an aggressive blacked out exterior contrasted with the brown leather interior. It is a great vehicle if you want to be riding in pure luxury! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

  •  

We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.  

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

