Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>$29985 + HST & LIC.</p><p> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**</span></p><p><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span></p>

2016 BMW X4

63,392 KM

Details Description Features

$29,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 BMW X4

AWD 4dr xDrive28i*M PACKAGE*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW X4

AWD 4dr xDrive28i*M PACKAGE*

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

  1. 1710349399
  2. 1710349399
  3. 1710349399
  4. 1710349399
  5. 1710349399
  6. 1710349399
  7. 1710349399
  8. 1710349399
  9. 1710349399
  10. 1710349399
  11. 1710349399
  12. 1710349399
  13. 1710349399
  14. 1710349399
  15. 1710349230
  16. 1710349399
  17. 1710349399
  18. 1710349399
  19. 1710349399
  20. 1710349399
  21. 1710349399
  22. 1710349399
  23. 1710349399
  24. 1710349399
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
63,392KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXXW3C52G0R20226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,392 KM

Vehicle Description

$29985 + HST & LIC.

 

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Used 2014 Toyota Venza 4dr Wgn AWD*XLE*PANO ROOF*CAMERA* for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Toyota Venza 4dr Wgn AWD*XLE*PANO ROOF*CAMERA* 176,385 KM $16,895 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mitsubishi RVR AWD 4dr CVT SE for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Mitsubishi RVR AWD 4dr CVT SE 142,605 KM $14,895 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr Limited for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr Limited 159,469 KM $17,985 + tax & lic

Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

Call Dealer

416-841-XXXX

(click to show)

416-841-7058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,985

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X4