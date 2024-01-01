$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM Cargo Van
Base | Roof rack | Commercial Van
Location
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
905-791-3300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,045KM
VIN 2C4JRGAG5FR532938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 178,045 KM
Vehicle Description
Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options!
- Black Fabric interior,
- FWD,
- Cruise Control,
- Dual zone Air Conditioning,
- Bluetooth,
- Alloys,
- CD Player,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
- Reverse Camera,
And Many More !
BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for twelve hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1295). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
2015 RAM Cargo Van