$32,555+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Blazer
True North - Leather Seats - $242 B/W
2020 Chevrolet Blazer
True North - Leather Seats - $242 B/W
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$32,555
+ taxes & licensing
76,691KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBJRS0LS577256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,691 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Power Seat, Remote Start!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
This 2020 Chevrolet Blazer leaves the past behind with sharp styling, premium crossover comfort and extreme refinement levels. This 2020 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This SUV has 76,691 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Blazer's trim level is True North. Upgrading to this modern True North Edition is a wise decision as it comes with a long list of features such as leather heated front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, blind spot detection, HID headlamps, an 8 inch touch screen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert. It also includes with an 8-way power driver seat and a 6-way power passenger seat, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, a leather wrapped steering wheel, power liftgate, keyless entry and remote engine start, cruise control, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Power Seat, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $241.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ).
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
2020 Chevrolet Blazer