BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable! 
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas. 
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value. 
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars ($995). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify. 
Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! 
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. 
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors

2020 Lexus NX

60,548 KM

Details Description

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus NX

300 Luxury | Low km

2020 Lexus NX

300 Luxury | Low km

Location

BR Motors

12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

905-791-3300

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,548KM
Used
VIN JTJHARDZ3L5004111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 60,548 KM

Vehicle Description







Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-791-3300

2020 Lexus NX