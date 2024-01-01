$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
Special Edition | Heated Seats | AWDS
2020 Nissan Rogue
Special Edition | Heated Seats | AWDS
Location
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
905-791-3300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
81,912KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV7LC807577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 81,912 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD vehicle with Lot of Options!
Call (905) 791-3300
- Black Leather/ Leatherette interior,
- AWD,
- Cruise Control,
- Blind Spot Assist,
- Parking Assist,
- Pre Collision Warning System,
- Driver Assist,
- Alloys,
- Back up Camera,
- Dual zone Air Conditioning,
- Rear seat Air Conditioning,
- Heated side view Mirrors,
- Front Heated seats,
- Heated Steering,
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- Apple Carplay / Android Auto,
- AM/FM Radio,
- CD Player,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
and many more
BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars ($995). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!
https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
905-791-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
BR Motors
905-791-3300
2020 Nissan Rogue