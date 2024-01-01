$79,995+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali - Diesel Engine
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali - Diesel Engine
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$79,995
+ taxes & licensing
43,882KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT19REY0NF305032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2082P
- Mileage 43,882 KM
Vehicle Description
Diesel Engine, Leather Seats!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
With a spacious and comfortable interior, this Sierra HD can easily double as your break room. This 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
The GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 2500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 43,882 kms. It's onyx black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Sierra 2500HD Denali is the ultimate 3/4 ton truck as it comes loaded with luxurious features such as leather cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, a large touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability. Additionally, this truck also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting and a ProGrade trailering system with hitch guidance and an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
2022 GMC Sierra 2500