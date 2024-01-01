Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 is ready for adventure! It delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WICKER BEIGE/GLOBAL BLACK CAPRI LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS, WHEELS: 20 Polished Aluminum, VELVET RED PEARL. Clean CARFAX! Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Not a former rental. This Jeep Grand Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options Luxury Tech Group II (incl. Ventilated Seats, Capri Leather, Surround View Camera) $1,995 Uconnect 5 Nav w/ 10.1 Display (incl. 506W Amp w/ 9 Speakers & Subwoofer) $1,495 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels $1,495 Velvet Red Pearl $395 Active Cruise Control Active Lane Management Remote Start Heated & Vented Capri Leather Power Front Seats, Heated Power Adjustable Steering Wheel, Uconnect 10.1 Display w/ Navigation, ALPINE Sound, Digital Dashboard, Active Cruise Control, Active Lane Management, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Backup & 360 Cameras w/ ParkSense, Remote Start, 4x4 w Terrain Modes, Alexa Voice Commands, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, Bluetooth, USB/AUX, WiFi Capable, Dual Zone Climate, Heated Rear Seats, Driver Profiles, Power Liftgate w/ Height Limiter, Tire Fill Assist, Hill Start Assist, ORDER PACKAGE 22E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, Transmission: 8-Speed TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/10.1 DISPLAY -inc: 10.1 Touchscreen Display, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, HD Radio, GPS Navigation, 506 Watt Amplifier, LUXURY TECH GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Integrated Off-Road Camera, Surround View Camera System, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Front/Rear Doors & Liftgate w/Passive Entry, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Rear Back-Up Camera Washer, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, 2nd-Row Manual Window Shades, Intersection Collision Assist System, A/D Digital Display Rearview Mirrors, Memory Steering Column, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, Valet Function. Dont miss out on this one! Please note: The window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor. Drive Happy with CarHub *** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games *** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service. *** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.northyorkchrysler.ca/exchange-program/ *** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites Transparency StatementOnline prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

44,280 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited Vented Seats 360 Cam Active Cruise 10.1'' Display

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited Vented Seats 360 Cam Active Cruise 10.1'' Display

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

  1. 11458372
  2. 11458372
  3. 11458372
  4. 11458372
  5. 11458372
  6. 11458372
  7. 11458372
  8. 11458372
  9. 11458372
  10. 11458372
  11. 11458372
  12. 11458372
  13. 11458372
  14. 11458372
  15. 11458372
  16. 11458372
  17. 11458372
  18. 11458372
  19. 11458372
  20. 11458372
  21. 11458372
  22. 11458372
  23. 11458372
  24. 11458372
  25. 11458372
  26. 11458372
  27. 11458372
  28. 11458372
  29. 11458372
  30. 11458372
  31. 11458372
  32. 11458372
  33. 11458372
  34. 11458372
  35. 11458372
  36. 11458372
  37. 11458372
  38. 11458372
  39. 11458372
  40. 11458372
  41. 11458372
  42. 11458372
  43. 11458372
  44. 11458372
  45. 11458372
  46. 11458372
  47. 11458372
  48. 11458372
  49. 11458372
  50. 11458372
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,280KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,280 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 is ready for adventure! It delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WICKER BEIGE/GLOBAL BLACK CAPRI LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS, WHEELS: 20'' Polished Aluminum, VELVET RED PEARL. Clean CARFAX! Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Not a former rental.



This Jeep Grand Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options


Luxury Tech Group II (incl. Ventilated Seats, Capri Leather, Surround View Camera) $1,995 Uconnect 5 Nav w/ 10.1'' Display (incl. 506W Amp w/ 9 Speakers & Subwoofer) $1,495 20'' Polished Aluminum Wheels $1,495 Velvet Red Pearl $395 Active Cruise Control Active Lane Management Remote Start


Heated & Vented Capri Leather Power Front Seats, Heated Power Adjustable Steering Wheel, Uconnect 10.1'' Display w/ Navigation, ALPINE Sound, Digital Dashboard, Active Cruise Control, Active Lane Management, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Backup & 360 Cameras w/ ParkSense, Remote Start, 4x4 w Terrain Modes, Alexa Voice Commands, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, Bluetooth, USB/AUX, WiFi Capable, Dual Zone Climate, Heated Rear Seats, Driver Profiles, Power Liftgate w/ Height Limiter, Tire Fill Assist, Hill Start Assist, ORDER PACKAGE 22E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, Transmission: 8-Speed TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/10.1'' DISPLAY -inc: 10.1" Touchscreen Display, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, HD Radio, GPS Navigation, 506 Watt Amplifier, LUXURY TECH GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Integrated Off-Road Camera, Surround View Camera System, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Front/Rear Doors & Liftgate w/Passive Entry, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Rear Back-Up Camera Washer, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, 2nd-Row Manual Window Shades, Intersection Collision Assist System, A/D Digital Display Rearview Mirrors, Memory Steering Column, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, Valet Function.



Don't miss out on this one!



Please note: The window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor.



Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service.

*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.northyorkchrysler.ca/exchange-program/

*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites


Transparency StatementOnline prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Tires: 265/50R20 BSW All-Season LRR

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Velvet Red Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
Front collision mitigation
WHEELS: 20" X 8.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW All-Season LRR
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/10.1" DISPLAY -inc: 10.1" Touchscreen Display 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer HD Radio GPS Navigation 506 Watt Amplifier Connected Travel & Traffic Services
LUXURY TECH GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Integrated Off-Road Camera Surround View Camera System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Front/Rear Doors & Liftgate w/Passive Entry Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop Wireless...
WICKER BEIGE/GLOBAL BLACK CAPRI LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van BASE for sale in Bolton, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van BASE 91,907 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Challenger GT for sale in Bolton, ON
2023 Dodge Challenger GT 12,614 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 2500 High Roof 136
2023 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 2500 High Roof 136" WB Cruise Control Partition 58,642 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-855-791-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-791-2356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee