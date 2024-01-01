$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited Vented Seats 360 Cam Active Cruise 10.1'' Display
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,280 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 is ready for adventure! It delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WICKER BEIGE/GLOBAL BLACK CAPRI LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS, WHEELS: 20'' Polished Aluminum, VELVET RED PEARL. Clean CARFAX! Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Not a former rental.
This Jeep Grand Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options
Luxury Tech Group II (incl. Ventilated Seats, Capri Leather, Surround View Camera) $1,995 Uconnect 5 Nav w/ 10.1'' Display (incl. 506W Amp w/ 9 Speakers & Subwoofer) $1,495 20'' Polished Aluminum Wheels $1,495 Velvet Red Pearl $395 Active Cruise Control Active Lane Management Remote Start
Heated & Vented Capri Leather Power Front Seats, Heated Power Adjustable Steering Wheel, Uconnect 10.1'' Display w/ Navigation, ALPINE Sound, Digital Dashboard, Active Cruise Control, Active Lane Management, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Backup & 360 Cameras w/ ParkSense, Remote Start, 4x4 w Terrain Modes, Alexa Voice Commands, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, Bluetooth, USB/AUX, WiFi Capable, Dual Zone Climate, Heated Rear Seats, Driver Profiles, Power Liftgate w/ Height Limiter, Tire Fill Assist, Hill Start Assist, ORDER PACKAGE 22E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, Transmission: 8-Speed TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/10.1'' DISPLAY -inc: 10.1" Touchscreen Display, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, HD Radio, GPS Navigation, 506 Watt Amplifier, LUXURY TECH GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Integrated Off-Road Camera, Surround View Camera System, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Front/Rear Doors & Liftgate w/Passive Entry, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Rear Back-Up Camera Washer, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, 2nd-Row Manual Window Shades, Intersection Collision Assist System, A/D Digital Display Rearview Mirrors, Memory Steering Column, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, Valet Function.
Don't miss out on this one!
Please note: The window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor.
Transparency StatementOnline prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
