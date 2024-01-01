Menu
<p>Super-Clean, local RAM 1500 from Bowmanville, ON! This ST 2WD Regular Cab truck looks good and drives well, with standard options this is a practical truck, perfect for running about, towing toys or hitting the job site! The exterior features keyed entry, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted rear privacy glass, step sides, chromed bumpers, a towing hitch, a set of nice factory alloy wheels, a bug deflector, window coverings, a soft-folding tonneau cover, grunty 4.7L V8 engine and automatic transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating, seating for 3 with a fold-up center console, roll-up windows, steering wheel mounted cruise and menu control, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM satellite radio with MP3 capability, A/C climate control with front window defrost setting, TOW/HAUL mode for pulling a trailer, aftermarket electronic brake controller, and more!</p><p> </p><p>A great truck for moving furniture, tools, toys and anything else you can fit in the bed!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2013 RAM 1500

168,799 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500

ST 2WD Reg Cab FM/XM 3Pass Tonneau Cover Alloys AC

2013 RAM 1500

ST 2WD Reg Cab FM/XM 3Pass Tonneau Cover Alloys AC

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,799KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6JR6AP3DG516094

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 168,799 KM

Super-Clean, local RAM 1500 from Bowmanville, ON! This ST 2WD Regular Cab truck looks good and drives well, with standard options this is a practical truck, perfect for running about, towing toys or hitting the job site! The exterior features keyed entry, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted rear privacy glass, step sides, chromed bumpers, a towing hitch, a set of nice factory alloy wheels, a bug deflector, window coverings, a soft-folding tonneau cover, grunty 4.7L V8 engine and automatic transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating, seating for 3 with a fold-up center console, roll-up windows, steering wheel mounted cruise and menu control, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM satellite radio with MP3 capability, A/C climate control with front window defrost setting, TOW/HAUL mode for pulling a trailer, aftermarket electronic brake controller, and more!

 

A great truck for moving furniture, tools, toys and anything else you can fit in the bed!

 

Carfax Claims Free!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2013 RAM 1500