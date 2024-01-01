$15,995+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
ST 2WD Reg Cab FM/XM 3Pass Tonneau Cover Alloys AC
2013 RAM 1500
ST 2WD Reg Cab FM/XM 3Pass Tonneau Cover Alloys AC
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 168,799 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, local RAM 1500 from Bowmanville, ON! This ST 2WD Regular Cab truck looks good and drives well, with standard options this is a practical truck, perfect for running about, towing toys or hitting the job site! The exterior features keyed entry, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted rear privacy glass, step sides, chromed bumpers, a towing hitch, a set of nice factory alloy wheels, a bug deflector, window coverings, a soft-folding tonneau cover, grunty 4.7L V8 engine and automatic transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating, seating for 3 with a fold-up center console, roll-up windows, steering wheel mounted cruise and menu control, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM satellite radio with MP3 capability, A/C climate control with front window defrost setting, TOW/HAUL mode for pulling a trailer, aftermarket electronic brake controller, and more!
A great truck for moving furniture, tools, toys and anything else you can fit in the bed!
Carfax Claims Free!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906