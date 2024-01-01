Menu
Super-Clean and VERY LOW KM Cadillac XTS from Gananoque, ON! This Luxury Collection model comes loaded up with tons of amazing options inside and out and is sure to turn heads with its Burgundy/Red Metallic paint and 19 factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, a large factory power sunroof, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, chromed accents, parking sensors, sleek dual rear exhaust, and a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean, comfortable and well-appointed with heated and cooled power-adjustable front seats with lumbar control, memory seating, all-weather floor mats, wood and leather trim accents, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless device charging area, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, spacious rear seats and trunk area, universal garage door opener, OnStar/SOS options and more!

Stunning full-sized sedan with VERY LOW KM!

Carfax Claims Free!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

2016 Cadillac XTS

48,899 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Cadillac XTS

Luxury Collection Heated/Cooled BOSE NAV Sunroof

2016 Cadillac XTS

Luxury Collection Heated/Cooled BOSE NAV Sunroof

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,899KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G61M5S32G9210681

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,899 KM

Super-Clean and VERY LOW KM Cadillac XTS from Gananoque, ON! This Luxury Collection model comes loaded up with tons of amazing options inside and out and is sure to turn heads with its Burgundy/Red Metallic paint and 19" factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, a large factory power sunroof, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, chromed accents, parking sensors, sleek dual rear exhaust, and a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean, comfortable and well-appointed with heated and cooled power-adjustable front seats with lumbar control, memory seating, all-weather floor mats, wood and leather trim accents, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless device charging area, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, spacious rear seats and trunk area, universal garage door opener, OnStar/SOS options and more!

 

Stunning full-sized sedan with VERY LOW KM!

 

Carfax Claims Free!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2016 Cadillac XTS