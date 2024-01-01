$28,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Cadillac XTS
Luxury Collection Heated/Cooled BOSE NAV Sunroof
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,899 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean and VERY LOW KM Cadillac XTS from Gananoque, ON! This Luxury Collection model comes loaded up with tons of amazing options inside and out and is sure to turn heads with its Burgundy/Red Metallic paint and 19" factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, a large factory power sunroof, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, chromed accents, parking sensors, sleek dual rear exhaust, and a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean, comfortable and well-appointed with heated and cooled power-adjustable front seats with lumbar control, memory seating, all-weather floor mats, wood and leather trim accents, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless device charging area, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, spacious rear seats and trunk area, universal garage door opener, OnStar/SOS options and more!
Stunning full-sized sedan with VERY LOW KM!
Carfax Claims Free!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
