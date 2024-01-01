2016 Hyundai Tucson

Menu
<p>Super-Clean, Local, LOW KM Hyundai Tucson from Bowmanville, ON! This Premium 1.6T AWD model looks stunning with its shimmering Silver paint and factory machine-finished alloy wheels! the exterior features keyless entry with remote trunk release, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, integrated mirror turn signals, blind spot monitor, gorgeous machine-finished factory alloy wheels, sporty dual-tip exhaust, and a peppy fuel efficient 1.6L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission driving the All-Wheel-Drive system. The interior is clean and comfortable, with heated cloth seats front and rear, driver power-adjustable seating with lumbar control, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, multiple drive modes, hill descent assist, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Local, LOW KM!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

VIN KM8J3CA25GU056138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,176 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, Local, LOW KM Hyundai Tucson from Bowmanville, ON! This Premium 1.6T AWD model looks stunning with its shimmering Silver paint and factory machine-finished alloy wheels! the exterior features keyless entry with remote trunk release, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, integrated mirror turn signals, blind spot monitor, gorgeous machine-finished factory alloy wheels, sporty dual-tip exhaust, and a peppy fuel efficient 1.6L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission driving the All-Wheel-Drive system. The interior is clean and comfortable, with heated cloth seats front and rear, driver power-adjustable seating with lumbar control, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, multiple drive modes, hill descent assist, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Local, LOW KM!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

