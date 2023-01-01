Menu
<p>Clean and tidy Kia Soul LX from Pembroke, ON.  1.6 litre, 4 cylinder automatic, power windows, locks, mirrors, tilt, cruise, air conditioning, AM/FM radio with Sirius satellite radio, Bluetooth, MP3, deep tinted windows, remote keyless entry, no interior odours, clean inside and out!  All New tires installed, clean Carfax, perfect student or commuter car!</p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p><p>Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or email: fred@markrainford.ca</p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p>

2016 Kia Soul

118,583 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul

LX 1.6L Automatic A/C Sirius Bluetooth MP3 AM/FM

2016 Kia Soul

LX 1.6L Automatic A/C Sirius Bluetooth MP3 AM/FM

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

118,583KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJN2A25G7825907

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,583 KM

Clean and tidy Kia Soul LX from Pembroke, ON.  1.6 litre, 4 cylinder automatic, power windows, locks, mirrors, tilt, cruise, air conditioning, AM/FM radio with Sirius satellite radio, Bluetooth, MP3, deep tinted windows, remote keyless entry, no interior odours, clean inside and out!  All New tires installed, clean Carfax, perfect student or commuter car!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or email: fred@markrainford.ca

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

