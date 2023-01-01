$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
LX 1.6L Automatic A/C Sirius Bluetooth MP3 AM/FM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,583 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean and tidy Kia Soul LX from Pembroke, ON. 1.6 litre, 4 cylinder automatic, power windows, locks, mirrors, tilt, cruise, air conditioning, AM/FM radio with Sirius satellite radio, Bluetooth, MP3, deep tinted windows, remote keyless entry, no interior odours, clean inside and out! All New tires installed, clean Carfax, perfect student or commuter car!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
