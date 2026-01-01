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<p>WOW! Super-Clean LOW KM Local MINI Cooper from Bowmanville, ON! This 2-Door Hatchback model looks incredible in its Dark Blue paint and Black Alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, dual moonroofs, colour-matched side mirrors, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, beautiful Black alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.5L 3-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine and 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Car Cover Included! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather front seating, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, a sporty gauge cluster, push button start, a central AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, and MP3 capability, Dual-Zone A/C Climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, heated front windscreen wiper area, Auto-Stop/Start override switch, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, Sport/Green Driving modes, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Report Attached, Sharp Styling and Fun to Drive!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2016 MINI Cooper

94,105 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 MINI Cooper

2-Door 1.5L 6-Speed Manual Heated Leather Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
14004552

2016 MINI Cooper

2-Door 1.5L 6-Speed Manual Heated Leather Sunroof

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
94,105KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWXP5C52G3B15142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 94,105 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Super-Clean LOW KM Local MINI Cooper from Bowmanville, ON! This 2-Door Hatchback model looks incredible in its Dark Blue paint and Black Alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, dual moonroofs, colour-matched side mirrors, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, beautiful Black alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.5L 3-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine and 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Car Cover Included! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather front seating, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, a sporty gauge cluster, push button start, a central AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, and MP3 capability, Dual-Zone A/C Climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, heated front windscreen wiper area, Auto-Stop/Start override switch, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, Sport/Green Driving modes, and more!

 

Carfax Report Attached, Sharp Styling and Fun to Drive!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
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$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2016 MINI Cooper