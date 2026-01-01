$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 MINI Cooper
2-Door 1.5L 6-Speed Manual Heated Leather Sunroof
2016 MINI Cooper
2-Door 1.5L 6-Speed Manual Heated Leather Sunroof
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 94,105 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Super-Clean LOW KM Local MINI Cooper from Bowmanville, ON! This 2-Door Hatchback model looks incredible in its Dark Blue paint and Black Alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, dual moonroofs, colour-matched side mirrors, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, beautiful Black alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.5L 3-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine and 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Car Cover Included! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather front seating, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, a sporty gauge cluster, push button start, a central AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, and MP3 capability, Dual-Zone A/C Climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, heated front windscreen wiper area, Auto-Stop/Start override switch, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, Sport/Green Driving modes, and more!
Carfax Report Attached, Sharp Styling and Fun to Drive!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
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