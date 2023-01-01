$21,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Encore
Preferred Cloth FM/XM Bluetooth CarPlay AAuto A/C
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Listing ID: 10069200
Stock #: 003115
VIN: KL4CJASB7HB003115
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,577 KM
Wow, sharp-looking Buick Encore from Kingston, ON! This Preferred model comes with some great options inside and out! The exterior looks great with its Black paint and factory-machined alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry with proximity keys, tinted rear privacy glass, chromed accents, and a peppy 1.4L Turbocharged 4-cylinder motor and automatic transmission. The interior is comfortable with cloth seating for all occupants, a power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar control, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, and Rearview camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! Perfect Sunday driver!
Carfax Claims Free!
