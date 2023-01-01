Menu
2017 Buick Encore

90,577 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 Buick Encore

2017 Buick Encore

Preferred Cloth FM/XM Bluetooth CarPlay AAuto A/C

2017 Buick Encore

Preferred Cloth FM/XM Bluetooth CarPlay AAuto A/C

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,577KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069200
  • Stock #: 003115
  • VIN: KL4CJASB7HB003115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,577 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow, sharp-looking Buick Encore from Kingston, ON! This Preferred model comes with some great options inside and out! The exterior looks great with its Black paint and factory-machined alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry with proximity keys, tinted rear privacy glass, chromed accents, and a peppy 1.4L Turbocharged 4-cylinder motor and automatic transmission. The interior is comfortable with cloth seating for all occupants, a power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar control, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, and Rearview camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! Perfect Sunday driver!

 

Carfax Claims Free!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

