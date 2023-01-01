Menu
<p>STUNNING One-Owner Chrysler Pacifica from Carleton Place, ON! This Touring-L Plus model comes loaded up with amazing options inside and out and looks incredible in its Burgundy/Red Paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, DUAL-Sunroof, Blind-Spot monitor, All-Door-Proximity buttons, power-sliding doors, and power liftgate, tinted privacy glass, a trailer hitch, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, and 9-Speed Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean, comfortable, and VERY spacious with 7-passenger fold-up rear seating, power-adjustable heated leather seats with driver and passenger lumbar control, retractable rear sunshades, power door locks, mirrors, and windows, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use multifunction gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Blu-Ray DVD Entertainment System, Integrated Front/Rear Climate Controls, uConnect Apps and Backup Camera, Fold-Away in-seat rear entertainment screens with HDMI/USB/AUX Ports, Multi-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Rear-A/C control lock, plenty of storage compartments and cupholders, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p>Road Trip with absolute comfort and convenience!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Jaw-Dropping One-Owner!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

130,185 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L+ HTD LTHR Sunroof DVD Bluetooth 7Pass AC

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L+ HTD LTHR Sunroof DVD Bluetooth 7Pass AC

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,185KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1EG9HR657987

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 130,185 KM

STUNNING One-Owner Chrysler Pacifica from Carleton Place, ON! This Touring-L Plus model comes loaded up with amazing options inside and out and looks incredible in its Burgundy/Red Paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, DUAL-Sunroof, Blind-Spot monitor, All-Door-Proximity buttons, power-sliding doors, and power liftgate, tinted privacy glass, a trailer hitch, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, and 9-Speed Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean, comfortable, and VERY spacious with 7-passenger fold-up rear seating, power-adjustable heated leather seats with driver and passenger lumbar control, retractable rear sunshades, power door locks, mirrors, and windows, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use multifunction gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Blu-Ray DVD Entertainment System, Integrated Front/Rear Climate Controls, uConnect Apps and Backup Camera, Fold-Away in-seat rear entertainment screens with HDMI/USB/AUX Ports, Multi-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Rear-A/C control lock, plenty of storage compartments and cupholders, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

Road Trip with absolute comfort and convenience!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Jaw-Dropping One-Owner!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 Chrysler Pacifica