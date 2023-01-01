$27,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L+ HTD LTHR Sunroof DVD Bluetooth 7Pass AC
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 130,185 KM
Vehicle Description
STUNNING One-Owner Chrysler Pacifica from Carleton Place, ON! This Touring-L Plus model comes loaded up with amazing options inside and out and looks incredible in its Burgundy/Red Paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, DUAL-Sunroof, Blind-Spot monitor, All-Door-Proximity buttons, power-sliding doors, and power liftgate, tinted privacy glass, a trailer hitch, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, and 9-Speed Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean, comfortable, and VERY spacious with 7-passenger fold-up rear seating, power-adjustable heated leather seats with driver and passenger lumbar control, retractable rear sunshades, power door locks, mirrors, and windows, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use multifunction gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Blu-Ray DVD Entertainment System, Integrated Front/Rear Climate Controls, uConnect Apps and Backup Camera, Fold-Away in-seat rear entertainment screens with HDMI/USB/AUX Ports, Multi-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Rear-A/C control lock, plenty of storage compartments and cupholders, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Road Trip with absolute comfort and convenience!
Carfax Claims Free, Jaw-Dropping One-Owner!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
