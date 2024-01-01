Menu
Super-Clean GMC Sierra 1500 from Carleton Place, ON! This SLE Z71 4x4 Crew Cab model comes loaded up with some great options inside and out, and looks great in its black paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, chromed bumpers, running boards, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, and rear bumper steps for ease of entry to the GMC Spray-in lined bed, a powerful 5.3L V8 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with power-adjustable heated cloth front seats with lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, electronic 4x4 selection with AUTO mode, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, tow mode with gear selection, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Factory Navigation, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, universal garage door opener, wireless device charger, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

Carfax Claims Free, Great Looking Truck!

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

164,570 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 Crew 4x4 HTD Cloth Nav CarPlay Backup Cam

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 Crew 4x4 HTD Cloth Nav CarPlay Backup Cam

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,570KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC4HG462901

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,570 KM

Super-Clean GMC Sierra 1500 from Carleton Place, ON! This SLE Z71 4x4 Crew Cab model comes loaded up with some great options inside and out, and looks great in its black paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, chromed bumpers, running boards, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, and rear bumper steps for ease of entry to the GMC Spray-in lined bed, a powerful 5.3L V8 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with power-adjustable heated cloth front seats with lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, electronic 4x4 selection with AUTO mode, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, tow mode with gear selection, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Factory Navigation, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, universal garage door opener, wireless device charger, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great Looking Truck!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Package
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 GMC Sierra 1500