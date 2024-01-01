$29,995+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Z71 Crew 4x4 HTD Cloth Nav CarPlay Backup Cam
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,570 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean GMC Sierra 1500 from Carleton Place, ON! This SLE Z71 4x4 Crew Cab model comes loaded up with some great options inside and out, and looks great in its black paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, chromed bumpers, running boards, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, and rear bumper steps for ease of entry to the GMC Spray-in lined bed, a powerful 5.3L V8 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with power-adjustable heated cloth front seats with lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, electronic 4x4 selection with AUTO mode, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, tow mode with gear selection, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Factory Navigation, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, universal garage door opener, wireless device charger, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great Looking Truck!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
