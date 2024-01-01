Menu
<p>Super-Clean Honda Civic from St. Catherines, ON! This LX Sedan model comes with some fantastic options and looks stunning in its Blue paint and factory wheel covers! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, colour-matched mirrors, a peppy and fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and CVT auto transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, a spacious rear seat and a large trunk area with an electronic release, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use electronic gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, SmartPhone Link, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings and heated mirrors, ECON Driving mode for improved fuel economy, USB/iPod/12V accessory ports and more! </p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Perfect Commuter! </p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2017 Honda Civic

113,230 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

LX Heated Cloth Bluetooth Backup Cam Remote Start

2017 Honda Civic

LX Heated Cloth Bluetooth Backup Cam Remote Start

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

113,230KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F53HH014564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean Honda Civic from St. Catherines, ON! This LX Sedan model comes with some fantastic options and looks stunning in its Blue paint and factory wheel covers! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, colour-matched mirrors, a peppy and fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and CVT auto transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, a spacious rear seat and a large trunk area with an electronic release, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use electronic gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, SmartPhone Link, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings and heated mirrors, ECON Driving mode for improved fuel economy, USB/iPod/12V accessory ports and more! 

 

Carfax Claims Free, Perfect Commuter! 

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 Honda Civic