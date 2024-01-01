$20,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
LX Heated Cloth Bluetooth Backup Cam Remote Start
2017 Honda Civic
LX Heated Cloth Bluetooth Backup Cam Remote Start
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,230 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Honda Civic from St. Catherines, ON! This LX Sedan model comes with some fantastic options and looks stunning in its Blue paint and factory wheel covers! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, colour-matched mirrors, a peppy and fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and CVT auto transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, a spacious rear seat and a large trunk area with an electronic release, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use electronic gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, SmartPhone Link, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings and heated mirrors, ECON Driving mode for improved fuel economy, USB/iPod/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Perfect Commuter!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906