Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Wow, Super-Clean Infiniti QX50 from Guelph, ON! This AWD model comes loaded up with amazing options inside and out and looks simply stunning with its sharp lines and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with a proximity key, automatic headlights, foglights, a factory power sunroof, roof rack rails, integrated mirror turn signals, a sleek rear spoiler, a sporty dual exhaust, a powerful 3.7L V6 engine, and an automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with power adjustable heated leather front seats, driver lumbar and memory settings, power windows, door locks, and memory mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read use gauge cluster, push-button start, a central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Backup Camera, Skyview Camera, CD Player, and MP3 Settings, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, SNOW drive mode, universal garage door opener, USB/12V accessory ports and more! </p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, GREAT KM!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2017 Infiniti QX50

117,886 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Infiniti QX50

AWD Heated Leather Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Cam XM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti QX50

AWD Heated Leather Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Cam XM

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1700924886
  2. 1700924886
  3. 1700924886
  4. 1700924886
  5. 1700924886
  6. 1700924886
  7. 1700924884
  8. 1700924884
  9. 1700924885
  10. 1700924885
  11. 1700924884
  12. 1700924886
  13. 1700924885
  14. 1700924886
  15. 1700924883
  16. 1700924885
  17. 1700924883
  18. 1700924886
  19. 1700924879
  20. 1700924886
  21. 1700924883
  22. 1700924886
  23. 1700924883
  24. 1700924880
  25. 1700924884
  26. 1700924882
  27. 1700924884
  28. 1700924885
  29. 1700924885
  30. 1700924886
  31. 1700924880
  32. 1700924885
  33. 1700924884
  34. 1700924885
  35. 1700924882
  36. 1700924884
  37. 1700924882
  38. 1700924882
  39. 1700924882
  40. 1700924882
  41. 1700924882
  42. 1700924884
  43. 1700924885
  44. 1700924886
  45. 1700924883
  46. 1700924885
  47. 1700924886
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
117,886KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ0RR8HM405683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,886 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow, Super-Clean Infiniti QX50 from Guelph, ON! This AWD model comes loaded up with amazing options inside and out and looks simply stunning with its sharp lines and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with a proximity key, automatic headlights, foglights, a factory power sunroof, roof rack rails, integrated mirror turn signals, a sleek rear spoiler, a sporty dual exhaust, a powerful 3.7L V6 engine, and an automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with power adjustable heated leather front seats, driver lumbar and memory settings, power windows, door locks, and memory mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read use gauge cluster, push-button start, a central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Backup Camera, Skyview Camera, CD Player, and MP3 Settings, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, SNOW drive mode, universal garage door opener, USB/12V accessory ports and more! 

 

Carfax Claims Free, GREAT KM!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2017 Honda Civic Touring HTD LTHR Sunroof CarPlay Backup Dual-A/C for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2017 Honda Civic Touring HTD LTHR Sunroof CarPlay Backup Dual-A/C 106,442 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Buick Encore Premium AWD HTD LTHR Sunroof Bluetooth XM Backup for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2018 Buick Encore Premium AWD HTD LTHR Sunroof Bluetooth XM Backup 166,348 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Canyon 2WD Elevation CarPlay Android Auto Backup Cam XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2021 GMC Canyon 2WD Elevation CarPlay Android Auto Backup Cam XM 51,212 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti QX50