2017 Infiniti QX50
AWD Heated Leather Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Cam XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,886 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow, Super-Clean Infiniti QX50 from Guelph, ON! This AWD model comes loaded up with amazing options inside and out and looks simply stunning with its sharp lines and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with a proximity key, automatic headlights, foglights, a factory power sunroof, roof rack rails, integrated mirror turn signals, a sleek rear spoiler, a sporty dual exhaust, a powerful 3.7L V6 engine, and an automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with power adjustable heated leather front seats, driver lumbar and memory settings, power windows, door locks, and memory mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read use gauge cluster, push-button start, a central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Backup Camera, Skyview Camera, CD Player, and MP3 Settings, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, SNOW drive mode, universal garage door opener, USB/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, GREAT KM!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
