2017 Kia Sedona
SXL+ HTD/CLD Leather Sunroof CarPlay Backup XM 7ST
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 110,268 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-clean ONE-OWNER, GREAT KM, Kia Sedona from Kanata, ON! This SXL+ model comes loaded with fantastic options inside and out and looks amazing in its Grey paint and factory-chromed alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, DUAL SUNROOF, power sliding passenger doors and rear liftgate, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, blind spot monitor, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, front rock/bug deflector, a sleek rear spoiler, powerful 3.3L V6 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated and cooled power-adjustable front leather seats with driver lumbar control and memory seating, middle-row seating features an ottoman setting and sliding tracks to better fit any size, and third-row stow-away, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, parking sensors, drive mode select with ECO mode for improved fuel economy, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, and WiFi Settings, Multi-Zone A/C climate control with Dual front and separate rear control, front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and much much more! Roadtrip ready!
One Owner LOADED VAN with amazing Comfort and Style!
