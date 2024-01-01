2017 Kia Sedona

Menu
<p>Super-clean ONE-OWNER, GREAT KM, Kia Sedona from Kanata, ON! This SXL+ model comes loaded with fantastic options inside and out and looks amazing in its Grey paint and factory-chromed alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, DUAL SUNROOF, power sliding passenger doors and rear liftgate, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, blind spot monitor, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, front rock/bug deflector, a sleek rear spoiler, powerful 3.3L V6 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated and cooled power-adjustable front leather seats with driver lumbar control and memory seating, middle-row seating features an ottoman setting and sliding tracks to better fit any size, and third-row stow-away, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, parking sensors, drive mode select with ECO mode for improved fuel economy, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, and WiFi Settings, Multi-Zone A/C climate control with Dual front and separate rear control, front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and much much more! Roadtrip ready!</p><p> </p><p>One Owner LOADED VAN with amazing Comfort and Style!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

110,268 KM

Details Description Features

SXL+ HTD/CLD Leather Sunroof CarPlay Backup XM 7ST

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

110,268KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDME5C18H6299797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 110,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-clean ONE-OWNER, GREAT KM, Kia Sedona from Kanata, ON! This SXL+ model comes loaded with fantastic options inside and out and looks amazing in its Grey paint and factory-chromed alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, DUAL SUNROOF, power sliding passenger doors and rear liftgate, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, blind spot monitor, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, front rock/bug deflector, a sleek rear spoiler, powerful 3.3L V6 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated and cooled power-adjustable front leather seats with driver lumbar control and memory seating, middle-row seating features an ottoman setting and sliding tracks to better fit any size, and third-row stow-away, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, parking sensors, drive mode select with ECO mode for improved fuel economy, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, and WiFi Settings, Multi-Zone A/C climate control with Dual front and separate rear control, front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and much much more! Roadtrip ready!

 

One Owner LOADED VAN with amazing Comfort and Style!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

