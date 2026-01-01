Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean Local RAM 1500 trade-in from Bowmanville, ON! This Sport 4x4 CrewCab model looks great in its Blue paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options and styling inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with a remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, a sliding rear window, colour-matched bumpers and mirrors with integrated mirror signals, tinted privacy glass, side steps, a trailer hitch, sporty dual exhaust, a spray-in bedliner, and soft tonneau cover, gorgeous factory alloy wheels with <strong>NEW</strong> All-Season Tires freshly installed, a powerful 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine and Automatic transmission drive the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with bolstered cloth seating for 5 occupants, power drivers seat adjustment with lumbar control, all-weather floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, spacious rear seating, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, push button start, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, turn-knob gear selection, and electronic 4x4 selection buttons, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and MP3 capabilities, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, TOW/HAUL mode, universal garage door openers, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Sharp-Looking Local Truck with Plenty of Power!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2017 RAM 1500

173,854 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 1500

Sport4x4 HEMI Cloth AC FM/XM Bluetooth RemoteStart

Watch This Vehicle
14114101

2017 RAM 1500

Sport4x4 HEMI Cloth AC FM/XM Bluetooth RemoteStart

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5

905-623-2906

  1. 1778947053
  2. 1778947052
  3. 1778947053
  4. 1778947053
  5. 1778947052
  6. 1778947053
  7. 1778947048
  8. 1778947049
  9. 1778947052
  10. 1778947053
  11. 1778947050
  12. 1778947050
  13. 1778947050
  14. 1778947047
  15. 1778947049
  16. 1778947046
  17. 1778947051
  18. 1778947050
  19. 1778947049
  20. 1778947051
  21. 1778947050
  22. 1778947053
  23. 1778947051
  24. 1778947049
  25. 1778947051
  26. 1778947052
  27. 1778947054
  28. 1778947051
  29. 1778947050
  30. 1778947045
  31. 1778947052
  32. 1778947049
  33. 1778947051
  34. 1778947048
  35. 1778947046
  36. 1778947052
  37. 1778947050
  38. 1778947050
  39. 1778947050
  40. 1778947052
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
173,854KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT3HS665072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean Local RAM 1500 trade-in from Bowmanville, ON! This Sport 4x4 CrewCab model looks great in its Blue paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options and styling inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with a remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, a sliding rear window, colour-matched bumpers and mirrors with integrated mirror signals, tinted privacy glass, side steps, a trailer hitch, sporty dual exhaust, a spray-in bedliner, and soft tonneau cover, gorgeous factory alloy wheels with NEW All-Season Tires freshly installed, a powerful 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine and Automatic transmission drive the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with bolstered cloth seating for 5 occupants, power driver's seat adjustment with lumbar control, all-weather floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, spacious rear seating, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, push button start, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, turn-knob gear selection, and electronic 4x4 selection buttons, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and MP3 capabilities, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, TOW/HAUL mode, universal garage door openers, and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Sharp-Looking Local Truck with Plenty of Power!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 35 DSG Heated/Cooled Leather Sunroof NAV A/C for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 35 DSG Heated/Cooled Leather Sunroof NAV A/C 107,976 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Jeep Wrangler Sport4X4 2Door 6-Speed Manual FM A/C TowHitch CD for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2012 Jeep Wrangler Sport4X4 2Door 6-Speed Manual FM A/C TowHitch CD 209,108 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Kicks SV FWD Heated Cloth XM Heated Steering RemoteStart for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2024 Nissan Kicks SV FWD Heated Cloth XM Heated Steering RemoteStart 30,030 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 RAM 1500