$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Sport4x4 HEMI Cloth AC FM/XM Bluetooth RemoteStart
2017 RAM 1500
Sport4x4 HEMI Cloth AC FM/XM Bluetooth RemoteStart
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5
905-623-2906
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,854 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Local RAM 1500 trade-in from Bowmanville, ON! This Sport 4x4 CrewCab model looks great in its Blue paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options and styling inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with a remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, a sliding rear window, colour-matched bumpers and mirrors with integrated mirror signals, tinted privacy glass, side steps, a trailer hitch, sporty dual exhaust, a spray-in bedliner, and soft tonneau cover, gorgeous factory alloy wheels with NEW All-Season Tires freshly installed, a powerful 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine and Automatic transmission drive the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with bolstered cloth seating for 5 occupants, power driver's seat adjustment with lumbar control, all-weather floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, spacious rear seating, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, push button start, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, turn-knob gear selection, and electronic 4x4 selection buttons, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and MP3 capabilities, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, TOW/HAUL mode, universal garage door openers, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Sharp-Looking Local Truck with Plenty of Power!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
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