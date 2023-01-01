$16,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Encore
Premium AWD HTD LTHR Sunroof Bluetooth XM Backup
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,348 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Clean One-Owner Buick Encore from Toronto, ON! This Premium AWD model comes loaded up with great options inside and out and looks awesome in its White Paint with factory machine-finished alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, factory power sunroof, lane departure assist, parking assist sensors, blind spot monitoring, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, integrated mirror turn signals, a peppy and fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and automatic transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with heated power-adjustable leather seats with lumbar control and driver memory seating, power door locks, mirrors, and windows, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, forward collision warning settings, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi settings and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, Universal Garage Door opener, and more!
One-Owner, Great looking SUV!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
905-623-2906