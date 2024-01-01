Menu
<p>Super-clean local Toyota RAV4 from Bowmanville, ON! This LE AWD model looks great in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, automatic high-beams, blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, integrated mirror turn signals, sporty dual exhaust, sleek styling, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and All-Wheel-Drive! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, spacious back seat and cargo area, two sets of factory floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, windshield wiper defroster, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Projection (Apple CarPlay), MP3 capabilities, and Backup camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, multiple drive modes including ECO and Sport modes, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Great-looking local SUV!</p>

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,086KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV5KC044055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,086 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

