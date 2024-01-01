$26,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD Heated Cloth CarPlay Backup Cam Alloys A/C
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,086 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-clean local Toyota RAV4 from Bowmanville, ON! This LE AWD model looks great in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, automatic high-beams, blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, integrated mirror turn signals, sporty dual exhaust, sleek styling, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and All-Wheel-Drive! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, spacious back seat and cargo area, two sets of factory floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, windshield wiper defroster, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Projection (Apple CarPlay), MP3 capabilities, and Backup camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, multiple drive modes including ECO and Sport modes, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great-looking local SUV!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
905-623-2906