2016 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10473813

10473813 Stock #: GBC43692 - #74

GBC43692 - #74 VIN: 2FMPK4J86GBC43692

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.